The stars of Broadway’s new hit musical Dear Evan Hansen stopped by Today on April 25 to share their show with TV audiences. Ben Platt and his fellow cast members presented a moving rendition of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s act-one closer “You Will Be Found.” Give a watch to the cast in the video below to see just why this song that has been enlightening theater lovers across America since Dear Evan Hansen’s opening night at the Music Box Theatre.