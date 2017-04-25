Skip Navigation
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Cities
Search
Cancel
Browse
Shows
Read
Buzz
Watch
Video
Tickets for
Groups
Gift Cards
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Watch Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & the Cast of
Bandstand
Twirl, High-Kick & Belt It Out
Show Clips
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 25, 2017
Swingin' show clips of
Bandstand
, starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott.
Watch the Video
Trending Now
Broadway Grosses:
War Paint
Soars at Box Office
Andy Karl to Miss Some Additional Performances of
Groundhog Day
to Recuperate
Christy Altomare, Derek Klena & Ramin Karimloo Open in
Anastasia
on Broadway
Tony Awards to Reinstate Sound Design Categories in 2018
Annie
West End Revival Announces Full Casting, with Three Young Stars in Title Role
Related Show
Bandstand
Broadway, Musicals
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Hamilton
Wicked
The Phantom of the Opera
Waitress
The Book of Mormon
Kinky Boots
Chicago
School of Rock—The Musical
Groundhog Day
A Bronx Tale
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Cats
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Broadway Buzz
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit
More
Apps
Mobile Website
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
Exclusive Offers