Elena Shaddow, Jill Paice & More Set for Mary Poppins at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Mary Poppins will feature Elena Shaddow as Mary Poppins, Mark Evans as Bert, Dierdre Friel as Mrs. Brill, Liz McCartney as Bird Woman/Miss Andrew, Adam Monley as George Banks, Bill Nolte as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman, Jill Paice as Winifred Banks, Blakely Slaybaugh as Robertson Ay, Danielle K. Thomas as Mrs. Corry, and alternating as the Banks children, Abbie Grace Levi and Madi Shaer as Jane with Maddox Padgett and John Michael Pitera as Michael.



Directed by Paper Mill’s Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, with choreography by Denis Jones and music direction by Meg Zervoulis, performances are set to begin May 24 for a limited run through June 25.



The ensemble will feature Tim Capodice, Peyton Crim, Mary Beth Donahoe, Adena Ershow, Will Geoghegan, Curtis Holland, Joshua Israel, Madison Johnson, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Robin Lounsbury, Brian Thomas Martin, Andrew Metzgar, Corinne Munsch, Natasha Natraj, Caylie Rose Newcom, Sean Quinn, Drew Redington, Jack Sippel, Bronwyn Tarboton, Clay Thomson and John T. Wolfe.



Paper Mill Playhouse has also announced that a special autism-friendly performance of Mary Poppins will be held on June 23 at 1:30pm.