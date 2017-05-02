Broadway BUZZ

Corey Cott & Meghan Woollard
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Bandstand Frontman Corey Cott & His Wife Meghan Welcome First Child
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 2, 2017

Extra! Extra! Bandstand star Corey Cott and his wife, Meghan Woollard, welcomed a baby boy, Elliott Michael Cott, 8 lbs. 1 oz., on May 1. The couple married in January 2013. They met singing in church in Pittsburgh. This is the first child for the Cott family.

"He's the most beautiful thing we have ever seen and we can't believe we are parents,” Cott told Broadway.com. "I was, of course, singing 'You got a baby comin'!' from Waitress through most of labor, and Meg told me to shut up many times. It was perfect."

Cott made his Broadway debut as rabble-rousing newsboy Jack Kelly in Disney’s Newsies weeks after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama. He went on to star as romantic lead Gaston in the Broadway revival of Gigi and created the role of bandleader and World War II veteran Donny Novitski in Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse. He is currently reprising his role on the Great White Way at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Broadway.com wishes all the best to the happy family! We'll be the ones waiting on Instagram to see this cutie donning pint-sized Newsies caps.

Cott will perform as scheduled in tonight’s performance of Bandstand.

