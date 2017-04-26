Broadway BUZZ

Bobby Steggert & Ivan Hernandez in the off-Broadway production of 'Yank!'
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)
Acclaimed Musical Yank! to Play London's Charing Cross Theatre
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 26, 2017

Yank!, the widely praised off-Broadway musical that recently received its UK premiere at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, will transfer to London in the summer of 2017. The moving, war-time gay love story will run at Charing Cross Theatre with previews set to begin July 3 and an opening night scheduled for July 10, for a run through August 19.

Based on the true, hidden history of gay soldiers during World War, Yank! focuses on the life of Stu, a scared Midwestern youngster who is called up to serve in the forces in 1943 and becomes a reporter for Yank Magazine, the journal "for and by the servicemen." Telling the stories of the men in Charlie Company, the musical explores what it means to be a man, and what it is to fall in love and struggle to survive in a time and place where the odds are stacked against you.

London's Yank! is based on the off-Broadway production from 2010 (which played prior runs with Brooklyn's Gallery Players and the New York Musical Theatre Festival). Yank! features a book and lyrics by David Zellnik with a score by Joseph Zellnik.

Yank! is directed by James Baker. Completing the creative team are musical director James Cleeve, choreographer Chris Cuming, designer Victoria Hinton, lighting designer Aaron J. Dootson, sound designer Chris Bogg and casting director Benjamin Newsome.

Full casting for Yank! is to be announced.

