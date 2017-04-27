A Doll’s House, Part 2, with a Starry Cast Led by Laurie Metcalf, Opens on Broadway

Lucas Hnath’s A Doll’s House, Part 2 opens on April 27 at Broadway’s John Golden Theatre. Tony winner Sam Gold directs the production, which began previews on March 30. A Doll’s House, Part 2 marks the final Broadway opening of the 2016-2017 season.



The world premiere play, which picks up after the conclusion of Henrik Ibsen’s most cherished work, stars three-time Emmy winner and three-time Tony nominee Laurie Metcalf, Oscar winner Chris Cooper, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell and Tony nominee Condola Rashad.



In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer (Metcalf) makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event — when Nora slams the door on everything in her life — instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll’s House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora’s exit. Now, there’s a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?



Hnath makes his Broadway debut with A Doll's House, Part 2. His recent off-Broadway plays include The Christians and Red Speedo.



To commemorate the musical's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait highlighting a powerful performance from stage great Metcalf and her talented co-stars.







