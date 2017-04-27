Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

© Justin "Squigs" Robertson
A Doll’s House, Part 2, with a Starry Cast Led by Laurie Metcalf, Opens on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 27, 2017

Lucas Hnath’s A Doll’s House, Part 2 opens on April 27 at Broadway’s John Golden Theatre. Tony winner Sam Gold directs the production, which began previews on March 30. A Doll’s House, Part 2 marks the final Broadway opening of the 2016-2017 season.

The world premiere play, which picks up after the conclusion of Henrik Ibsen’s most cherished work, stars three-time Emmy winner and three-time Tony nominee Laurie Metcalf, Oscar winner Chris Cooper, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell and Tony nominee Condola Rashad.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer (Metcalf) makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event — when Nora slams the door on everything in her life — instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll’s House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora’s exit. Now, there’s a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

Hnath makes his Broadway debut with A Doll's House, Part 2. His recent off-Broadway plays include The Christians and Red Speedo.

To commemorate the musical’s opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait highlighting a powerful performance from stage great Metcalf and her talented co-stars.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

 

Trending Now

  1. Showtune Showdown! Thirteen Musicals Duke It Out for Tony Nominations in Historically Competitive Year
  2. Watch Ben Platt & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Perform on Today
  3. Broadway's Anastasia, Christy Altomare, Sings Out on Today
  4. Anastasia Tops List of 2017 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations
  5. They're In the Band! Meet the Five Standouts That Make Bandstand Swing

Related Show

A Doll's House, Part 2

Broadway, Plays, Celebs on Stage, Drama

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Waitress The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Groundhog Day A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers