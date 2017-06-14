Paula Vogel’s Indecent, Directed by 2017 Tony Winner Rebecca Taichman, Will Close

Paula Vogel's new play Indecent, which explores the impact of Sholem Asch's controversial 1923 work God of Vengeance, will end its run at Broadway’s Cort Theatre on June 25. The play with music, co-created by director Rebecca Taichman, began previews on April 4 and opened on April 18. By closing, Indecent will have played 15 previews and 79 regular performances.



The cast of Indecent includes Ben Cherry, Andrea Goss, Katrina Lenk, Mimi Lieber, Max Gordon Moore, Tom Nelis, Steven Rattazzi, Eleanor Reissa, Richard Topol and Adina Verson.



Indecent marks the Broadway debut of iconic playwright Vogel, who received the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play How I Learned to Drive. Indecent is the winner of two 2017 Tony Awards, for Taichman's direction and Christopher Akerlind's lighting design. Lenk was honored with the Clarence Derwent Award for her performance. Indecent features original music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



