Six Degrees of Separation, with Corey Hawkins, Allison Janney & John Benjamin Hickey, to Close Early

The Tony-nominated Broadway revival of John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation will end its run earlier than expected, on June 18, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The production was initially slated to run through July 16. By closing, the production will have played 21 previews and 63 regular performances. Six Degrees of Separation began previews on April 5 and opened on April 25.



Trip Cullman directs the production, which stars Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey and 2017 Tony nominee Corey Hawkins. The revival also features Lisa Emery, Michael Countryman, Michael Siberry, Tony Carlin, James Cusati-Moyer, Ned Eisenberg, Keenan Jolliff, Peter Mark Kendall, Cody Kastro, Sarah Mezzanotte, Colby Minifie as Tess, Paul O’Brien, Chris Perfetti and Ned Riseley.



Inspired by a true story, the play centers on Ouisa (Janney) and Flan Kittredge (Hickey), a wealthy New York couple who take in Paul (Hawkins), a young man who cons them into believing he’s a friend of their son at Harvard and the son of Sidney Poitier. After they discover his lies, Ouisa and Flan piece together his true identity and their connection to Paul, as well as the similar encounters their upper-class friends have had with the young con man.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



