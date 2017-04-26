Broadway BUZZ

Katrina Lenk & Tony Shalhoub in 'The Band's Visit' at the Atlantic Theater Company
The Band's Visit & More Shows Nominated for Off-Broadway Alliance Awards
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 26, 2017

The Off-Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 7th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2016-2017 season.

In addition to the competitive awards, the 2017 Legend of Off-Broadway recipients are Harvey Fierstein, Athol Fugard, Israel Horowitz, Charlotte Moore, Estelle Parsons and Paula Vogel. The 2017 Off-Broadway Alliance Hall of Fame Award will be presented posthumously to Signature Theatre founder James Houghton.

Winners will be announced on May 16th. A complete list of nominees follows.

Best New Musical
The Band’s Visit
Ernest Shackleton Loves Me
Hadestown
Othello: The Remix
The View UpStairs

Best New Play
Church & State
Daniel’s Husband
Indecent
Skeleton Crew
Small Mouth Sounds
The Wolves

Best Musical Revival
Finian’s Rainbow
The Golden Bride
Pacific Overtures
Sweeney Todd
Sweet Charity

Best Play Revival
The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead
The Emperor Jones
The Hairy Ape
Othello
Picnic

Best Unique Theatrical Experience
Her Opponent
Puffs
Spamilton
Taylor Mac – A 24-Decade History of Popular Music
Vanity Fair

Best Solo Performance
Chris Gethard, Career Suicide
Marin Ireland, On the Exhale
Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date
Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose
Anna Deveare Smith, Notes from the Field

Best Family Show
1001 Nights: A Love Story About Loving Stories
The Commedia Cinderella
Love That Dog
Pip's Island
Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure

Legend of Off-Broadway Honorees
Harvey Fierstein
Athol Fugard
Israel Horowitz
Charlotte Moore
Estelle Parsons
Paula Vogel

Hall of Fame Award
James Houghton

