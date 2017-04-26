The Band's Visit & More Shows Nominated for Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off-Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 7th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2016-2017 season.



In addition to the competitive awards, the 2017 Legend of Off-Broadway recipients are Harvey Fierstein, Athol Fugard, Israel Horowitz, Charlotte Moore, Estelle Parsons and Paula Vogel. The 2017 Off-Broadway Alliance Hall of Fame Award will be presented posthumously to Signature Theatre founder James Houghton.



Winners will be announced on May 16th. A complete list of nominees follows.



Best New Musical

The Band’s Visit

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

Hadestown

Othello: The Remix

The View UpStairs



Best New Play

Church & State

Daniel’s Husband

Indecent

Skeleton Crew

Small Mouth Sounds

The Wolves



Best Musical Revival

Finian’s Rainbow

The Golden Bride

Pacific Overtures

Sweeney Todd

Sweet Charity



Best Play Revival

The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead

The Emperor Jones

The Hairy Ape

Othello

Picnic



Best Unique Theatrical Experience

Her Opponent

Puffs

Spamilton

Taylor Mac – A 24-Decade History of Popular Music

Vanity Fair



Best Solo Performance

Chris Gethard, Career Suicide

Marin Ireland, On the Exhale

Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date

Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose

Anna Deveare Smith, Notes from the Field



Best Family Show

1001 Nights: A Love Story About Loving Stories

The Commedia Cinderella

Love That Dog

Pip's Island

Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure



Legend of Off-Broadway Honorees

Harvey Fierstein

Athol Fugard

Israel Horowitz

Charlotte Moore

Estelle Parsons

Paula Vogel



Hall of Fame Award

James Houghton