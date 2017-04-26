Broadway BUZZ

Cynthia Erivo & Steven Pasquale
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Odds & Ends: Cynthia Erivo & Steven Pasquale to Test Out New Musical, GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Charlie & the Chocolate Factory & More
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 26, 2017

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Cynthia Erivo & Steven Pasquale to Test Out New Musical
Color Purple Tony winner Cynthia Erivo and Steven Pasquale will lead an August 4 Williamstown Theatre Festival reading of the new musical Lempicka with a book by Carson Kreitzer and music by Matt Gould, under the direction of Great Comet director Rachel Chavkin. Also added to the summer season at the Massachusetts theater are readings featuring stage vets Cristin Milioti, Thomas Sadoski, Alexandra Socha and Ryan Spahn.
 

Billy Porter Honored by GLAAD Media Awards
Kinky Boots Tony winner Billy Porter will be presented with the Vito Russo Award at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 6 at the New York Hilton Midtown. The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. Joining Porter as the evening’s honoree will be Will & Grace star and fellow Broadway veteran Debra Messing.
 

Christian Borle Takes Good Morning America Inside His Latest Broadway Gig
Two-time Tony winner Christian Borle and his three Charlies, Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell, paid a visit to Good Morning America to spread the word about the “Pure Imagination” they’re sharing in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory eight times a week. Tony winner John Rubinstein, who plays Grandpa Joe, also tagged along. The talented stars shared tidbits ranging from their favorite line to the “audible gasps” they hear nightly re-creating a beloved story onstage.

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos
 

Playwright Taylor Mac’s Pulitzer Finalist to Play San Francisco
Taylor Mac’s groundbreaking performance art concert A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, which was recently named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, will make its way west. A production will play San Francisco’s Curran theater in September (playing in full for the first time since its 24-hour marathon performance in 2016 at Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Warehouse). The concert will be reworked into four six-hour chapters, which will be played out over four performances on September 15 at 5:00pm, September 17 at 2:00pm, September 22 at 5:00pm and September 24 at 2:00pm. A 24-Decade History of Popular Music is Mac’s multi-year effort to chart a subjective history of the United States through 246 songs that were popular throughout the country.

P.S. Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote a rap for SCTV’s Edith Prickley, and Andrea Martin delivers.

