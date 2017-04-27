Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jack DiFalco
(Photo: courtesy of Polk & Co.)
Jack DiFalco, Luca Padovan & More to Join Janeane Garofalo in Marvin’s Room on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 27, 2017

Jack DiFalco will play Hank in the upcoming Broadway production of Scott McPherson’s play Marvin’s Room. Also joining the cast are Carman Lacivita as Bob and Marvin, Nedra McClyde as Dr. Charlotte, Luca Padovan as Charlie and Triney Sandoval as Dr. Wally.

They join the previously announced Janeane Garofalo in her Broadway debut as Lee, Lili Taylor as Bessie and Celia Weston as Ruth. Anne Kaufman directs the production that begins previews at the American Airlines Theatre on June 8 and opens on June 27 for a limited engagement through August 27.

In Marvin's Room, estranged sisters Lee (Garofalo) and Bessie (Taylor) have never seen eye to eye. Lee is a single mother who's been busy raising her troubled teenage son, Hank (DiFalco). Bessie's got her hands full with their elderly father and his soap opera-obsessed sister. When Bessie is diagnosed with leukemia, the two women reunite for the first time in 18 years.

This production marks the Broadway debut of Marvin’s Room. The play first debuted off-Broadway in 1991 at Playwrights Horizons. That production played an extended run at the Minetta Lane Theatre that ran through 1992.

Trending Now

  1. Showtune Showdown! Thirteen Musicals Duke It Out for Tony Nominations in Historically Competitive Year
  2. Watch Ben Platt & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Perform on Today
  3. Broadway's Anastasia, Christy Altomare, Sings Out on Today
  4. Anastasia Tops List of 2017 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations
  5. They're In the Band! Meet the Five Standouts That Make Bandstand Swing

Related Show

Marvin's Room

Broadway, Plays, Drama

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Waitress The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Groundhog Day A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers