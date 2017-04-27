Jack DiFalco, Luca Padovan & More to Join Janeane Garofalo in Marvin’s Room on Broadway

Jack DiFalco will play Hank in the upcoming Broadway production of Scott McPherson’s play Marvin’s Room. Also joining the cast are Carman Lacivita as Bob and Marvin, Nedra McClyde as Dr. Charlotte, Luca Padovan as Charlie and Triney Sandoval as Dr. Wally.



They join the previously announced Janeane Garofalo in her Broadway debut as Lee, Lili Taylor as Bessie and Celia Weston as Ruth. Anne Kaufman directs the production that begins previews at the American Airlines Theatre on June 8 and opens on June 27 for a limited engagement through August 27.



In Marvin's Room, estranged sisters Lee (Garofalo) and Bessie (Taylor) have never seen eye to eye. Lee is a single mother who's been busy raising her troubled teenage son, Hank (DiFalco). Bessie's got her hands full with their elderly father and his soap opera-obsessed sister. When Bessie is diagnosed with leukemia, the two women reunite for the first time in 18 years.



This production marks the Broadway debut of Marvin’s Room. The play first debuted off-Broadway in 1991 at Playwrights Horizons. That production played an extended run at the Minetta Lane Theatre that ran through 1992.