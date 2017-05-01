Who Will Be Nominated? Top Picks for Actors and Actresses in Broadway Musicals

With the Tony Award nominations less than 24 hours away, we're frothing with excitement about which shows, actors and more will get a nod. We've already handicapped the top show and creative categories and the performers in plays, now it's time for the hotly contested races for performers in musicals. Keep reading for our take on frontunners, possibilities and shoutouts for standouts. Good luck, everybody!

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL





FRONTRUNNERS: Christine Ebersole in War Paint, Patti LuPone in War Paint and Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly!





IN THE MIX: Christy Altomare in Anastasia, Denee Benton in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and Laura Osnes in Bandstand





BROADWAY.COM SHOUTOUT: Broadway newcomer Eva Noblezada of Miss Saigon not only has jaw-dropping vocal chops, she also navigates the the anguish of and passion of Vietnamese orphan (and prostitute) Kim with grace.



ALSO POSSIBLE: Lora Lee Gayer in Holiday Inn and Phillipa Soo in Amelie.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL





FRONTRUNNERS: Christian Borle in Falsettos, Andy Karl in Groundhog Day and Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen





IN THE MIX: Jon Jon Briones in Miss Saigon, Josh Groban in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and David Hyde Pierce in Hello, Dolly!





BROADWAY.COM SHOUTOUT: The appealing Corey Cott brings nuance to his role as a bandleader unable to shake the horrors of war in Bandstand. His mix of musical talent, looks and heart adds up to an old-school Broadway leading man.



ALSO POSSIBLE: Christian Borle in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Bryce Pinkham in Holiday Inn and Bobby Conte Thornton in A Bronx Tale



BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL





FRONTRUNNERS: Stephanie J. Block in Falsettos, Jenn Colella in Come From Away and Rachel Bay Jones in Dear Evan Hansen.





IN THE MIX: Kate Baldwin in Hello, Dolly!, Amber Gray in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Caroline O'Connor in Anastasia and Mary Beth Piel in Anastasia





BROADWAY.COM SHOUTOUT: As the center of the title character’s awkward affection and a family in turmoil, Dear Evan Hansen star Laura Dreyfuss combines tender modesty, wide-eyed confusion and a beautifully clear singing voice.



ALSO POSSIBLE: Brittain Ashford in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Barrett Doss in Groundhog Day, Beanie Feldstein in Hello, Dolly!, Beth Leavel in Bandstand, Grace McLean in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Jennifer Laura Thompson in Dear Evan Hansen

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL





FRONTRUNNERS: Nick Cordero in A Bronx Tale, Gavin Creel in Hello, Dolly! and Andrew Rannells in Falsettos





IN THE MIX: John Bolton in Anastasia, Michael Park in Dear Evan Hansen, Will Roland in Dear Evan Hansen and Lucas Steele in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812





BROADWAY.COM SHOUTOUT: Brandon Uranowitz’s take on Mendel in Falsettos, an unorthodox but endearing shrink in an unusual family mix, was a master class in why it’s easy to love a mensch—no matter how neurotic he is.



ALSO POSSIBLE: Corbin Bleu in Holiday Inn, Ramin Karimloo in Anastasia, Derek Klena in Anastasia, Michael Xavier in Sunset Boulevard



Good luck to all the hopefuls on Tony Tuesday!