Cate Blanchett WIll Star in Ivo van Hove's All About Eve

Cate Blanchett has landed her next stage project. She will star as Margo Channing in a stage version of All About Eve directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove, according to the New York Times. The production will open in spring of 2018 in London.



Two-time Oscar winner Blanchett, who made her Broadway debut in January 2017 in Andrew Upton’s The Present, will play a role in All About Eve indelibly created on-screen by Bette Davis. Van Hove’s take on Joseph Mankiewicz’s six-time Oscar-winning 1950 film will open at a West End venue to be announced.



Prolific director van Hove won a 2016 Tony Award for his gritty take on Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge. He also presented a fresh perspective on Miller’s The Crucible on Broadway that same season. His productions have been seen extensively off-Broadway and in London.