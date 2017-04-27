Broadway BUZZ

Cate Blanchett
(Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
Will Cate Blanchett Star in Ivo van Hove's All About Eve?
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 27, 2017

Cate Blanchett may have landed her next stage project. She will star as Margo Channing in a stage version of All About Eve directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. The production will open in spring of 2018 in London.

Two-time Oscar winner Blanchett, who made her Broadway debut in January 2017 in Andrew Upton’s The Present, would play a role in All About Eve indelibly created on-screen by Bette Davis. Van Hove’s take on Joseph Mankiewicz’s six-time Oscar-winning 1950 film would open at a West End venue to be announced.

Prolific director van Hove won a 2016 Tony Award for his gritty take on Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge. He also presented a fresh perspective on Miller’s The Crucible on Broadway that same season. His productions have been seen extensively off-Broadway and in London.

