David Harris and Christianne Noll in "Next to Normal" (Photo by Lanny Nagler)
Video Exclusive! Sneak a Peek at Next to Normal Starring Tony Nominee Christianne Noll and David Harris
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 28, 2017

The musical Next to Normal, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, features one of the greatest modern musical theater leading lady roles ever written: Diana Goodman, a suburban housewife dealing with bipolar disorder. Alice Ripley won a Tony Award for originating the role on Broadway in 2009, and in the years since, the part, and the incredible score by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, has lived on with many regional theater productions. The latest is currently selling out at Hartford's Theaterworks, where Tony-nominated Broadway star Christianne Noll (Ragtime, Chaplin, Jekyll and Hyde) is breaking hearts as Diana in a deeply felt, stunningly staged production directed by Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero. Joining her is Australian powerhouse David Harris as her husband Dan, as well as talented newcomers Maya Keleher as Natalie, John Cardoza as Gabe, Nick Sacks as Henry and J.D. Daw as Dr. Madden. The twice-extended production must close on May 14, but we've got exclusive video clips right here. Missed "I Miss the Mountains"? So did we!

