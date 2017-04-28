Broadway BUZZ

Ben Platt, Christine Ebersole, Michael Greif & Patti LuPone
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Dear Evan Hansen & War Paint Stars Head to Sardi's for Director Michael Greif
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 28, 2017

Director Michael Greif joined the wall of Broadway's brightest as Sardi's on April 27, and a slew of actors and well-wishers stepped out to celebrate the honor. Stars from the directors shows, including Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt, War Paint's Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone, Rent's Daphne Rubin-Vega and many more were all smiles for Greif as Sardi's Max Klimavicius presented him with his portrait. Greif also snapped a sweet pic with his daughter Hannah. Take a look at our hot shots of his Sardi's celebration, and be sure to catch the Greif-directed Dear Evan Hansen and War Paint on the Great White Way!






 

