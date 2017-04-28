Broadway BUZZ

George Takei
(Photo: Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Pacific Overtures Revival, Starring George Takei, Extends Run
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 28, 2017

The new off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical Pacific Overtures has extended its run to June 18. The production was originally slated for an engagement through May 27. The revival at Classic Stage Company, which began previews on April 6, will open on May 4. CSC Artistic Director John Doyle directs.

As previously announced, Pacific Overtures stars George Takei, Ann Harada, Karl Josef Co, Marc delaCruz, Steven Eng, Megan Masako Haley, Kimberly Immanuel, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh, Orville Mendoza, Marc Oka and Thom Sesma.

The creative team includes costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Jane Cox, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical supervision by Rob Berman and musical direction by Greg Jarrett.

Pacific Overtures tells the tale of a samurai and a fisherman who are caught up in the Westernization of the East.

