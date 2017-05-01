Broadway Grosses: New Musical Groundhog Day Leaps Ahead as Tony Nominations Day Approaches

The team behind the new Broadway musical Groundhog Day has reason to cheer. The show had a hearty week at the box office, reporting its best gross yet, $754,872.70, up $106,799.55 from last week’s gross of $648,073.15. Groundhog Day, with a score by Tim Minchin, opened April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre. Tony nominations, set to be announced on May 2, should surely have an impact on ticket sales for new shows in the forthcoming weeks leading up to the Tony Awards ceremony on June 11.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 30:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,786,938)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,105,474)*
3. The Lion King ($1,926,741)
4. Wicked ($1,591,560)
5. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ($1,151,021)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Six Degrees of Separation ($361,926)
4. The Glass Menagerie ($307,364)
3. Sweat ($292,343)
2. Indecent ($241,757)
1. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($144,520)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hello, Dolly! (102.67%)*
2. Come From Away (101.90%)
3. Hamilton (101.59%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.51%)
5. The Book of Mormon (101.33%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Miss Saigon (70.16%)
4. The Glass Menagerie (67.55%)
3. Amélie (63.13%)
2. On Your Feet! (59.46%)
1. Indecent (52.94%)
*Number based on seven performances
