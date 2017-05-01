The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are the 10 Closed Shows That Deserve Tony Love

It's the most wonderful time of the year on the Great White Way! On May 2, Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson will reveal the 2017 Tony nominations. While there is so much talent currently belting their faces off, breaking and winning our hearts and leaving audiences in stitches, we want to shout out those wonderful closed productions that we can't stop thinking about. So which closed musical or play deserves nods on nomination day? Find out what the fans decided in the top 10 below!





Les Liaisons Dangereuses





The Present





Cirque du Soleil Paramour





The Front Page





Jitney





Oh, Hello





In Transit





Holiday Inn





Significant Other





Falsettos