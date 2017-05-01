Broadway BUZZ

(Photos: Joan Marcus & Peter Yang)
The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are the 10 Closed Shows That Deserve Tony Love
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 1, 2017

It's the most wonderful time of the year on the Great White Way! On May 2, Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson will reveal the 2017 Tony nominations. While there is so much talent currently belting their faces off, breaking and winning our hearts and leaving audiences in stitches, we want to shout out those wonderful closed productions that we can't stop thinking about. So which closed musical or play deserves nods on nomination day? Find out what the fans decided in the top 10 below!


Les Liaisons Dangereuses


The Present


Cirque du Soleil Paramour


The Front Page


Jitney


Oh, Hello


In Transit


Holiday Inn


Significant Other


Falsettos

