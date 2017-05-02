The Simon & Garfunkel Story to Play London's West End

The international hit musical The Simon & Garfunkel Story will play a four-performance engagement at London's Lyric Theatre, September 4, October 2, November 6 and December 4.



Direct from an international tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, an immersive musical experience based around songwriting legends Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, will star Sam O’Hanlon as Paul Simon and Charles Blyth as Art Garfunkel.



Having formed in 1957 as Tom & Jerry, Simon & Garfunkel went on to become the world’s most iconic folk rock group. Revealing the incredible journey shared by Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, The Simon & Garfunkel Story takes audiences through their meteoric highs and lows. From their humble beginnings, right through their worldwide successes and bitter break-up, culminating with a stunning recreation of their 1981 Central Park reformation concert, audiences can relive the moments that justified their ten Grammy Awards and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.



Returning to London for the first time since 2015 (Leicester Square Theatre), The Simon & Garfunkel Story continues to enjoy international success from Sydney to Seattle.