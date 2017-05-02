Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Charles Blyth as Art Garfunkel & Sam O’Hanlon as Paul Simon in 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
(Photo: Jacqui Wilson)
The Simon & Garfunkel Story to Play London's West End
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 2, 2017

The international hit musical The Simon & Garfunkel Story will play a four-performance engagement at London's Lyric Theatre, September 4, October 2, November 6 and December 4.

Direct from an international tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, an immersive musical experience based around songwriting legends Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, will star Sam O’Hanlon as Paul Simon and Charles Blyth as Art Garfunkel.

Having formed in 1957 as Tom & Jerry, Simon & Garfunkel went on to become the world’s most iconic folk rock group. Revealing the incredible journey shared by Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, The Simon & Garfunkel Story takes audiences through their meteoric highs and lows. From their humble beginnings, right through their worldwide successes and bitter break-up, culminating with a stunning recreation of their 1981 Central Park reformation concert, audiences can relive the moments that justified their ten Grammy Awards and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Returning to London for the first time since 2015 (Leicester Square Theatre), The Simon & Garfunkel Story continues to enjoy international success from Sydney to Seattle.

Trending Now

  1. 2017 Tony Award Nominations Are Announced
  2. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Bring Its 'Pure Imagination' on the Road
  3. Broadway Grosses: New Musical Groundhog Day Leaps Ahead
  4. This Ain't No Disco by Hedwig Collaborators Set for Atlantic Theater Company
  5. Michael Moore to Appear in Broadway Solo Show

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Anastasia Chicago Waitress School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers