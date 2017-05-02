Broadway BUZZ

(Photos: Getty Images)
Red Carpet Ready! Ben Platt, Laura Osnes, Andy Karl, Josh Groban & More Get Glam for the Met Ball
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 2, 2017

Strike a pose! Broadway's brightest stepped out for the ultra-glam annual Met Ball on May 1. Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Laura Osnes and Josh Groban hit the red carpet for one of New York City's biggest social events of the season. Celine Dion, Lupita Nyong'o, Jessica Chastain and Pharrell Williams were just a few of the celebs in attendance. Check out these hot shots of these Great White Way go-getters enjoying the red carpet glitz.







All photos provided by Getty Images
 

