Rosamund Hine as Farmer in 'What the Ladybird Heard'
(Photo: Robert Workman)
What the Ladybird Heard Musical Adaptation Set for West End Run
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 2, 2017

The musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’ bestselling picture book What the Ladybird Heard will make its West End debut at the Lyric Theatre from July 5-September 10, prior to a UK tour in early 2018.

With original songs and music, puppetry and plenty of audience participation, What the Ladybird Heard follows Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len, who have a cunning plan to steal the farmer’s fine prize cow. But they don’t reckon on the tiniest, quietest creature of all: the Ladybird who has a plan of her own.

What the Ladybird Heard features music by Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw and direction by Graham Hubbard. The design team includes Bek Palmer (set and costume design), Ric Mountjoy (lighting design), Lydia Monks (design consulting) and Fiber and Shaw (sound design).

The cast of What the Ladybird Heard will include Rosamund Hine as Farmer, Emma Carroll as Lily/Ladybird, Edward Way as Hefty Hugh and Matt Jopling as Lanky Len.

Author and illustrator Donaldson and Monks began their partnership 14 years ago, when they first worked together on Princess Mirror-Belle. What the Ladybird Heard and What the Ladybird Heard Next have sold 1.5 million copies in all formats worldwide, with 20 foreign editions currently in print.

