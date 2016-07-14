The 'Memory' Fades: Cats Revival Sets Broadway Closing Date

The Broadway revival of the musical Cats will play its final performance at the Neil Simon Theatre on December 30. At the time of its closing, Cats will have played 16 previews and 593 regular performances. The revival began previews on July 14, 2016, and opened on July 31, 2016.



With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by T.S. Eliot, Cats is helmed by the musical's original director, Trevor Nunn. The revival features choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne.



Based on Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the musical tells the story of the Jellicle cats and each cat's individual quest to be selected as the lucky one who will ascend to "the Heaviside Layer."



The current cast of Cats includes Ahmad Simmons as Alonzo, Tyler Hanes as Rum Tum Tugger, Christine Cornish Smith as Bombalurina, Jakob Karr as Carbuckety, Emily Pynenburg as Cassandra, Ron Todorowski as Coricopat, Kim Fauré as Demeter, Lili Froehlich as Electra, Mamie Parris as Grizabella, Sarah Jane Shanks as Jellylorum, Eloise Kropp as Jennyanydots, Ricky Ubeda as Mistoffelees, Zachary Daniel Jones as Mungojerrie, Andy Huntington Jones as Munkustrap, Christopher Gurr as Gus/Bustopher Jones, Daniel Gaymon as Macavity, Sharrod Williams as Pouncival, Haley Fish as Rumpelteazer, Jessica Cohen as Sillabub, Aaron J. Albano as Skimbleshanks, Emily Tate as Tantomile,” Andrew Wilson as Tumblebrutus, Quentin Earl Darrington as Old Deuteronomy, Claire Rathbun as Victoria, along with Richard Todd Adams, Jessica Hendy, Madison Mitchell, Nathan Patrick Morgan, Megan Ort, Corey John Snide, Callan Bergmann, Maria Briggs, Francesca Granell, Harris Milgrim, Jonalyn Saxer and Tanner Ray Wilson.



Cats features scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Mick Potter.



The national tour of Cats will officially open at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, in January 2019 before traveling to additional cities throughout the country, including Chicago, Durham, and Los Angeles. The full tour schedule and other information will be announced shortly.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



