A scene from 'The Hunting of the Snark'
(Photo: Mark Douet)
Family Musical The Hunting of the Snark, Based on Lewis Carroll Poem, Set for West End Run
by Broadway.com Staff • May 4, 2017

The Hunting of the Snark, a new musical inspired by a beloved poem from Alice and Wonderland creator Lewis Carroll, will play London's Vaudeville Theatre from July 26-September 2.

With a book by Annabel Wigoder and a score by Gareth Cooper, Gemma Colclough directs the family musical. Following the West End run, the show will play a national tour from September 25 to November 19. The show, subtitled as "A Family Musical Adventure," will feature musical direction by Gareth Cooper and production design by Justin Nardella. Casting will be announced at a later date.

In The Hunting of the Snark, a riotous ragtag gang of bold adventurers including The Boy, The Banker, The Butcher, The Baker, The Bellman and The Knitting Beaver set off on a quest to catch the mythical Snark. On the journey they encounter the Jub Jub Bird, the sly Bandersnatch and the dastardly Boojum. Can a Snark be caught with soap? Will the Beaver escape the hungry Butcher’s clutches? Will the Baker remember his name? Does anyone know what a Snark actually looks like?

Wigoder is a graduate of the Royal Court Young Writers program and Studio Group. She has a diploma in script development from the NFTS aﬃliated Script Factory and an MA in creative writing. Her short plays have been staged at Theatre 503, Southwark Playhouse, Riverside Studios, Soho Theatre and The Old Red Lion.

Cooper is a writer and performer, specializing in musical comedy. From 2008-13, he wrote and performed sketch group Delete the Banjax and now splits his time between acting, writing and standup. His recent acting work includes Three Keepers, Dracula and the ashort ﬁlm The Three of Us, for which he also wrote the title track.

Colclough has been artistic director of Idle Hands Productions since 2007, and associate director of the Rose Theatre since 2008. Her credits include The Last Great Lady, The Beat My Time Machine Skipped, If A Ten Ton Truck, NewsRevue, The View From Here, My Love and Titus Andronicus.

