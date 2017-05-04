Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Cortney Wolfson & Stephanie Renee Wall in a promo shot for 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'
(Photo: Mark Kitaoka)
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Musical Announces Full Casting
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 4, 2017

Joining previously announced Cortney Wolfson as Romy White and Stephanie Renee Wall as Michele Weinberger in the world premiere production of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion will be Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney, Michael Thomas Grant as Sandy Frink, Hannah Schuerman as Toby Walters and Tess Soltau as Christie Masters. Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion plays June 8-July 2 at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA.

“The bright, bold energy of this fantastic new musical will be perfectly matched by this phenomenal cast. They are an exceptionally talented group of individuals and I’m thrilled that they get to be a part of shaping this musical’s first production,” said 5th Avenue Theatre executive producer and artistic director David Armstrong. “It is so rare to find a story like this, with two best friends at the heart of the story, rather than a romance. Combine that with an unbelievable amount of creativity from a nearly all-female creative team and you have the makings of a truly great musical.”

Based on the 1997 cult hit film, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, Romy and Michele are two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion. This production, features a creative team including the Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi, a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, and an all-new '80s and '90s pop/rock-inspired score from Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay. Choreography is by Peggy Hickey (Anastasia).

Trending Now

  1. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. The Results Are In! Here's the 2017 Tony Snubs That Upset Fans the Most
  3. The Great Comet Leads 2017 Tony Award Nominations
  4. And They're Off! The 2017 Tony Nominees Meet the Press
  5. Bandstand Frontman Corey Cott & His Wife Meghan Welcome First Child

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Anastasia Chicago Waitress School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers