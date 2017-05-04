Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Musical Announces Full Casting

Joining previously announced Cortney Wolfson as Romy White and Stephanie Renee Wall as Michele Weinberger in the world premiere production of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion will be Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney, Michael Thomas Grant as Sandy Frink, Hannah Schuerman as Toby Walters and Tess Soltau as Christie Masters. Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion plays June 8-July 2 at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA.



“The bright, bold energy of this fantastic new musical will be perfectly matched by this phenomenal cast. They are an exceptionally talented group of individuals and I’m thrilled that they get to be a part of shaping this musical’s first production,” said 5th Avenue Theatre executive producer and artistic director David Armstrong. “It is so rare to find a story like this, with two best friends at the heart of the story, rather than a romance. Combine that with an unbelievable amount of creativity from a nearly all-female creative team and you have the makings of a truly great musical.”



Based on the 1997 cult hit film, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, Romy and Michele are two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion. This production, features a creative team including the Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi, a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, and an all-new '80s and '90s pop/rock-inspired score from Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay. Choreography is by Peggy Hickey (Anastasia).