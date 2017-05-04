Broadway BUZZ

Heidi Blickenstaff & Emma Hunton in 'Freaky Friday' at Signature Theatre
(Photo: Jim Saah)
Disney Channel Confirms Freaky Friday TV Movie Musical
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 4, 2017

The musical adaptation of Freaky Friday, which received runs at Arlington, VA's Signature Theatre and San Diego, CA's La Jolla Playhouse, is small-screen bound. The Disney Channel has confirmed to Broadway.com that the musical will be adapted as a TV movie musical. "A movie in development, contingent on casting," said a spokesperson for the Disney Channel.

In Freaky Friday, Katherine, an overworked mother, and her teenage daughter, Ellie, magically swap bodies, and they have a single day to make it right before mom’s wedding day. The stage musical Freaky Friday starred Heidi Blickenstaff as Katherine and Emma Hunton as Ellie. The musical featured a book by Bridget Carpenter and a score by Next to Normal Tony winners Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt.

Based on the 1972 book with the same title, the stage musical was adapted from the 1976 and 2003 movies. The show released a cast album in February 2017.

