Odds & Ends: Chuck Cooper & Lilli Cooper to Sing Lerner & Loewe, Once Upon a Time Musical Episode Sneak Peek & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Chuck Cooper & Lilli Cooper to Sing Lerner & Loewe

Broadway dad and daughter Chuck Cooper and Lilli Cooper are part of the lineup set to perform in the 92nd Street Y's From Camelot to California: The Worlds of Lerner & Loewe for five performances from June 3-5. Joining the Coopers singing from the musicals of lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe will be Broadway faves Bryce Pinkham, Ryan Silverman and Lauren Worsham. Expect to hear tunes from the groundbreaking musicals Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, My Fair Lady, Gigi and Camelot.



New Comedy F**k Marry Kill to Receive Reading with Stars of Waitress and Phantom

F**k Marry Kill, a Jacobean revenge comedy set in suburban Connecticut, will receive industry readings from Less Than Rent Theatre on May 22 and 23. The play, written by James Presson and directed by Sash Bischoff, centers on a group of teens who face a chaotic spring semester before hitting the most important night of their lives: prom. The cast of the reading will include Samantha Hill (The Phantom of the Opera) as the angst-ridden prom queen, Sarah Mezzanotte (The Wolves) as a self-harming wild child dead set on revenge, and Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as a lovable pothead whose dreams of escape go horribly awry.



TV Drama Peaky Blinders Could Get Musical Treatment

The characters in the BBC Two/Netflix drama Peaky Blinders better warm up their vocal cords. The show's creator, Steven Knight, is considering turning the hit into a West End musical, according to Deadline. Knight says he has been approached with the idea of bringing his story to the stage and that he sees “a Les Miz sort of thing" in certain parts of the show's storyline. No timeline is set for a Peaky Blinders musical, but we're hoping here in the world of Broadway that if it does happen, it head on up to our stages ASAP.



Watch a Sneak Peek at the Once Upon a Time Musical Episode

The much-anticipated musical episode of TV favorite Once Upon a Time has released a first look before its debut on May 7 on ABC. Titled “The Song in Your Heart,” the episode is set to feature the wedding of Emma Swan, played by Jennifer Morrison, and Captain Hook, embodied by Colin O’Donoghue. Give a watch to the clip below and get ready for some musical magic on your TV screen.



