Valley Girl Movie Musical Adaptation Adds Parenthood's Mae Whitman to Cast

Mae Whitman has been added to the cast of MGM's movie musical adaptation of the 1983 film Valley Girl, according to Variety.



The film is also set to star Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse in the roles created in the original by Nicolas Cage and Deborah Foreman. Also in the cast will be Logan Paul, Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray and Chloe Bennet. Whitman is set to play the lesbian best friend and bandmate of Randy, played by Whitehouse.



As previously announced, the musical remake has been in the works since as early as 2009. Avenue Q director Jason Moore was originally slated to direct. Direction switched gears to Clay Weiner in 2012. Rachel Lee Goldenberg is now set to direct with a script by Amy Talkington and revisions by Marti Noxon. There is currently no timeline for the film's release.



The original movie was released amid the success of Frank Zappa’s song "Valley Girl." Whitehouse will appear as the Hollywood punk Randy who embarks on a romance with Julia (Rothe), a sweet-natured, if shallow "Valley Girl." After breaking up with her jerk boyfriend Tommy, she meets the sensitive and adventurous Randy, who is immediately smitten with Julie, and she with him. Julie's friends, however, do not approve of him purely because he is from "Holly-weird.” Julie must decide which is more important: her heart and the boy she loves, or the approval of her friends.



Whitman is most known as teen rebel Amber on TV's Parenthood. She has also appeared in the films The D.U.F.F and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.