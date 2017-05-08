Day in the Life: See Come From Away's Rodney Hicks Finds Peace in the Pandemonium of Broadway

Longtime stage performer Rodney Hicks is having the time of his life in Tony-nominated musical Come From Away. When he's not singing his heart out on stage at the Schoenfeld Theatre, Hicks strives to center himself—especially when his workplace is in the center of chaotic Times Square. Come From Away's setting, the real-life town of Gander, Newfoundland, seems to have inspired the actor to find peace where he can. Hicks is dedicated to staying well and facing fears with his daily mantra and love for meditation. Broadway.com contributor Matthew Murphy captured Hicks looking positively zen in the city that never sleeps. Take a look!











Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Assistant: Chris Gagliardi | Post Production: Peter James Zielinski