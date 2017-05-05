Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Verity Rushworth, Simon-Anthony Rhoden & David Hunter
(Photo: Darren Bell)
London Kinky Boots Announces New Casting
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 5, 2017

Simon-Anthony Rhoden will take on the role of Lola and Verity Rushworth will appear as Lauren in West End production of Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre beginning on July 10. Olivier Award winner Matt Henry (Lola) and Elena Skye (Lauren) will play their final performances on July 8. 

Also joining Kinky Boots on July 10 will be Jed Berry, Momar Diagne, Lauren Drew, Dale Evans, Jordan Fox, Rosie Glossop, Keith Higham, Ben Jennings, Georgia Louise, Emma Odell, Antony Reed and Tom Scanlon.

Continuing with the show are current cast members David Hunter (Charlie Price), Alan Mehdizadeh (Don), Cordelia Farnworth (Nicola), Michael Hobbs (George), Suzie McAdam, Jemal Felix, George Grayson, Robert Grose, Melissa Jacques, Robert Jones, Jane Milligan, Robin Mills, Sean Needham, Jon Reynolds and Dominic Tribuzio.

Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre is the winner of three Olivier Awards: Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical for Henry as Lola.

With direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, a book by Harvey Fierstein and a score by Cyndi Lauper, the musical celebration is about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

Rhoden is currently the understudy for Lola in Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre). His theater credits include Ash in Marianne, Devon in Married to the Game, Man in If I Should Stay, Lance in Beauty’s Legacy and Jim Conley in Parade.

Rushworth has multiple theater credits which include Vera Claythorne in And Then There Were None, Velma Kelly in Chicago, Penny Lane in Carnaby Street the Musical, Beth and Meg in Merrily We Roll Along, The Girl in The Seven Year Itch and Grace Farrell in Annie.

Trending Now

  1. Amelie, Starring Phillipa Soo & Adam Chanler-Berat, Will End Its Run
  2. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Announces Opening Date on Broadway
  4. The Results Are In! Here's the 2017 Tony Snubs That Upset Fans the Most
  5. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Musical Announces Full Casting

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Anastasia Chicago Waitress School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers