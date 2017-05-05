London Kinky Boots Announces New Casting

Simon-Anthony Rhoden will take on the role of Lola and Verity Rushworth will appear as Lauren in West End production of Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre beginning on July 10. Olivier Award winner Matt Henry (Lola) and Elena Skye (Lauren) will play their final performances on July 8.



Also joining Kinky Boots on July 10 will be Jed Berry, Momar Diagne, Lauren Drew, Dale Evans, Jordan Fox, Rosie Glossop, Keith Higham, Ben Jennings, Georgia Louise, Emma Odell, Antony Reed and Tom Scanlon.



Continuing with the show are current cast members David Hunter (Charlie Price), Alan Mehdizadeh (Don), Cordelia Farnworth (Nicola), Michael Hobbs (George), Suzie McAdam, Jemal Felix, George Grayson, Robert Grose, Melissa Jacques, Robert Jones, Jane Milligan, Robin Mills, Sean Needham, Jon Reynolds and Dominic Tribuzio.



Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre is the winner of three Olivier Awards: Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical for Henry as Lola.



With direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, a book by Harvey Fierstein and a score by Cyndi Lauper, the musical celebration is about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.



Rhoden is currently the understudy for Lola in Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre). His theater credits include Ash in Marianne, Devon in Married to the Game, Man in If I Should Stay, Lance in Beauty’s Legacy and Jim Conley in Parade.



Rushworth has multiple theater credits which include Vera Claythorne in And Then There Were None, Velma Kelly in Chicago, Penny Lane in Carnaby Street the Musical, Beth and Meg in Merrily We Roll Along, The Girl in The Seven Year Itch and Grace Farrell in Annie.