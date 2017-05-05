Rick Elice to Pen Memoir of Late Husband Roger Rees

Rick Elice, author of Broadway's Jersey Boys, The Addams Family and Peter and the Starcatcher, has penned Finding Roger: An Improbably Theatrical Love Story, a memoir of his 34 years with the inimitable Tony winner Roger Rees. The book is set for release by the Kingswell imprint of Hachette Book Group on October 3, 2017.



Rees, whose Broadway résumé was extensive, was perhaps best known as the star of Charles Dickens' The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, for which Rees won the 1982 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in Play. He died of brain cancer at age 71 in July of 2015, shortly following his final Broadway appearance in The Visit.



Press copy for the book reads, "Pulled straight from Rick's enormous and broken heart, Finding Roger will touch everyone who reads it. It's a story of profound loss—but also a love story for the ages."



Elice is a charter member of Cambridge, Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater. From 1982-1999 he was a copywriter, producer and eventually vice president of Broadway advertising agency Serino Coyne. From 1999-2009, he served as a creative consultant for Disney. He is currently at work on a Cher bio-musical.



Elice and Rees married in 2011. They collaborated on the 2012 Broadway play Peter and the Starcatcher, Elice as playwright and Rees as co-director with Alex Timbers.