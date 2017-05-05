Hello Again Film, with Audra McDonald & Martha Plimpton, to Debut this Spring

The film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's musical Hello Again is set to make its world premiere at Toronto’s Inside Out LGBT Festival on June 4. As previously announced, the film will star Audra McDonald, Cheyenne Jackson, Martha Plimpton and T.R. Knight.



Hello Again is directed by Tom Gustafson, with a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg. Hello Again follows a string of affairs among ten characters through each decade of the twentieth century. The musical premiered off-Broadway in 1993 and was revived in 2011 with a cast that included Max von Essen, Elizabeth Stanley and Rachel Bay Jones.



The festival describes the musical film a highly anticipated gender-bending adaptation of LaChiusa’s 1994 musical, inspired by Arthur Schnitzler’s landmark play Der Reigen and Max Ophüls’s subsequent Oscar-nominated film La Ronde.