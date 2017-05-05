Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Audra McDonald & Martha Plimpton in 'Hello Again'
(Photo: courtesy of Torchwood PR)
Hello Again Film, with Audra McDonald & Martha Plimpton, to Debut this Spring
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 5, 2017

The film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's musical Hello Again is set to make its world premiere at Toronto’s Inside Out LGBT Festival on June 4. As previously announced, the film will star Audra McDonald, Cheyenne Jackson, Martha Plimpton and T.R. Knight.

Hello Again is directed by Tom Gustafson, with a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg. Hello Again follows a string of affairs among ten characters through each decade of the twentieth century. The musical premiered off-Broadway in 1993 and was revived in 2011 with a cast that included Max von Essen, Elizabeth Stanley and Rachel Bay Jones.

The festival describes the musical film a highly anticipated gender-bending adaptation of LaChiusa’s 1994 musical, inspired by Arthur Schnitzler’s landmark play Der Reigen and Max Ophüls’s subsequent Oscar-nominated film La Ronde.

Trending Now

  1. New Musical Anastasia Will Journey Across the World
  2. Amelie, Starring Phillipa Soo & Adam Chanler-Berat, Will End Its Run
  3. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  4. Telly Leung Is Broadway's New Aladdin
  5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Announces Opening Date on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Anastasia Chicago Waitress School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers