New Musical The View UpStairs, with Frenchie Davis, to Receive Cast Album

The View UpStairs, the new musical written by Max Vernon, directed by Scott Ebersold and choreographed by Al Blackstone, will release an original cast album with Broadway Records, set for release on August 11. The album is now available for online pre-order.



Currently running off-Broadway through May 21 at the Lynn Redgrave Theater, The View UpStairs began previews on February 16 and opened on February 28.



The View UpStairs pulls audiences inside the UpStairs Lounge, a vibrant '70s gay bar in the French Quarter of New Orleans. This forgotten community comes to life in all its gritty, glam-rock glory when a young fashion designer from 2017 buys the abandoned space, setting off an exhilarating journey of seduction and self-exploration that spans two generations of queer history. Inspired by one of the most significant yet all-but-ignored attacks against the LGBTQ community, The View UpStairs examines what has been gained and lost in the fight for equality, and how the past can help guide us all through an uncertain future.



The cast of The View UpStairs features Frenchie Davis as Henri, Jeremy Pope as Wes, Taylor Frey as Patrick, Nathan Lee Graham as Willie, Benjamin Howes as Richard, Michael Longoria as Freddy, Ben Mayne as Dale, Nancy Ticotin as Inez, Randy Redd as Buddy, in addition to Richard E. Waits, Anthony Alfaro and April Ortiz.



Through its developmental history, selections from The View UpStairs have been performed at Vassar New York Stage and Film, Joe’s Pub, Goodspeed Opera House, NYU, The Living Room, Two River Theater, The Dramatist 2 Guild, Pride Films and Plays and the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat. A concert version was presented at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in July to raise money for Equality Florida to benefit the victims of Pulse Orlando.