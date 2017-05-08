Broadway BUZZ

Tamara Tunie & James Badge Dale
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
The Stars of Robert Schenkkan's Pointed Political Drama Building the Wall Meet the Press
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 8, 2017

This play is going to be huuuge! All the Way's Tony-winning scribe Robert Schenkkan quickly cranked out a Trump-era work that is receiving an off-Broadway run at New World Stages. Building the Wall begins performances on May 12 with opening night set for May 21. Pulitzer winner Schenkkan, stars Tamara Tunie and James Badge Dale and director Ari Edelson recently met the press prior to the play's off-Broadway bow. Take a look at the pics, and be sure to catch the play we're sure everybody will be talking (and tweeting!) about. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through July 9.

