The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 First-Time Tony-Nominated Performers

We are full speed ahead on the track to the Tony Awards! This year's nominated performers includes a brand new crop of wide-eyed newcomers. For 19 of the hopefuls, it is their first time being nominated in a competitive category. Yup, that includes Bette Midler, who received a special Tony Award in 1974, Oscar winners Sally Field and Cate Blanchett and international music superstar Josh Groban. So, which first-time Tony-nominated performer will you be rooting for on June 11? Better question: whose face will you be rocking on a T-shirt at your Tony-viewing soirée? Here's your top 10!
Danny DeVito, The Price
Lucas Steele, The Great Comet
Jenn Colella, Come From Away
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
Denée Benton, The Great Comet
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Josh Groban, The Great Comet
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
