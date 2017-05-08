Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 First-Time Tony-Nominated Performers
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 8, 2017

We are full speed ahead on the track to the Tony Awards! This year's nominated performers includes a brand new crop of wide-eyed newcomers. For 19 of the hopefuls, it is their first time being nominated in a competitive category. Yup, that includes Bette Midler, who received a special Tony Award in 1974, Oscar winners Sally Field and Cate Blanchett and international music superstar Josh Groban. So, which first-time Tony-nominated performer will you be rooting for on June 11? Better question: whose face will you be rocking on a T-shirt at your Tony-viewing soirée? Here's your top 10!


Danny DeVito, The Price


Lucas Steele, The Great Comet


Jenn Colella, Come From Away


Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!


Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen


Denée Benton, The Great Comet


Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon


Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen


Josh Groban, The Great Comet


Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

