Aaron Tveit Will Star as Bobby in Company at Barrington Stage

Aaron Tveit will play the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, set to play Pittsfield, Massachusetts' Barrington Stage from August 10-September 2. Opening night is set for August 13. Julianne Boyd will direct with choreography by Jeffrey Page.



Tveit will be joined by Ellen Harvey as Joanne, Lawrence Street as Harry, Jeanette Bayardelle as Sarah, Kate Loprest as Susan, Paul A. Schaefer as Peter, Jane Pfitsch as Jenny, James Ludwig as David, Lauren Marcus as Amy, Joseph Spieldenner as Paul, Peter Reardon as Larry, Nora Schell as Marta and Rebecca Kuznick as Kathy.



With a book by George Furth and a score by Stephen Sondheim, Company will feature music supervision by Darren Cohen and music direction by Alex Shields. Tveit returns to Barrington Stage after previously playing Matt in the 2007 production of Calvin Berger.



Also slated for Barrington's season is Jeffrey Sweet's Kunstler, about civil rights activist William Kunstler, to be played by Jeff McCarthy. Erin Roché co-stars in the production directed by Meagen Fay. Performances begin May 18, with opening night set for May 21, for a run through June 10.



Conor McPherson's adaptation of The Birds, directed by Julianne Boyd, will star Kathleen McNenny as Diane, Sasha Diamond as Julia, Christopher Innvar as Nat, and Rocco Sisto as Tierney. The Birds begins previews June 15 and opens on June 18, for a run through July 8.



A new production of the musical Ragtime will star Elizabeth Stanley as Mother, Darnell Abraham as Coalhouse, Zurin Villanueva as Sarah, J. Anthony Crane as Tateh, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka as Younger Brother, Anne L. Nathan as Emma Goldman, Lawrence E. Street as Booker T. Washington, Matt Gibson as Willie Conklin, Allen Kendall as JP Morgan, Joe Ventricelli as Houdini, Eric Jon Malhum as Ford, Leanne A. Smith as Evelyn Nesbit and John Little as Grandfather. The production will also feature Robb Sherman, Allison Blackwell, Christin Avante’ Byrdsong, Alex Nicholson, Danielle James, Frances Evans and Elliot Trainor. Ragtime features a book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty (currently collaborating again on Broadway's Anastasia), with direction by Joe Calarco, choreography by Karma Camp and musical direction by Darren Cohen. Ragtime begins previews June 21, opens June 24 and closes on July 15.



The 2017 season will continue with Alan Ayckbourn's rarely staged comedy Taking Steps, featuring Claire Brownell as Elizabeth, Miles G. Jackson as Tristam, Richard Hollis as Roland, Matthew Greer as Leslie, and Helen Cespedes as Kitty. Sam Buntrock directs Taking Steps, set to begin performances on July 20 and open July 23, for a run through August 5.



The season will also include Stephen Karam's Speech & Debate, directed by Jessica Holt, beginning previews on July 13, with an opening set for July 16; the play will run through July 29. Melissa James Gibson's This will be directed by Christopher Innvar. The play will begin previews on August 3, officially open on August 6, and run through August 27. The season will conclude with Patrick Hamilton's Gaslight (Angel Street), directed by Louisa Proske. The work begins previews October 4, opens October 8 and runs through October 22.



Additional casting and creative team for all productions will be announced.