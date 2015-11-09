Broadway BUZZ

Brandon Niederauer & Eric Petersen in 'School of Rock'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
It's a Hit! Broadway's School of Rock Recoups Investment; First National Tour City Announced
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 9, 2017

School of Rock, the new musical based on the film of the same name, has recouped its entire investment, representatives for the production announced today. School of Rock began previews on November 9, 2015 and opened on December 5, 2015 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

It was also announced today that School of Rock will kick off a U.S. national tour in Rochester, New York at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre in September 2017.

With a book by Julian Fellowes, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater, School of Rock tells the story of wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. When he discovers his students’ musical talents, he enlists his fifth-graders to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands. Laurence Connor directs.

The current Broadway cast features Eric Petersen as Dewey, Jenn Gambatese as Rosalie, Becky Gulsvig as Patty and Steven Booth as Ned. The cast also includes Terrance Bell Jr., Paul Luke Bonenfant, Emily Borromeo, Chloé Bryan, Amadi Chapata, Olivia Chun, Emily Cramer, Ava Della Pietra, Natalie Charle Ellis, John Arthur Greene, Gianna Harris, Merritt David Janes, Nehal Joshi, Rachel Katzke, Elle Kim, Jason Kisare, Lulu Lloyd, Raghav Mehrotra, Brandon Niederauer, Cassie Okenka, Patrick O’Neil, Sammy Ramirez, Ruth Righi, Jersey Sullivan, Walden Sullivan, Jesse Swimm, Josh Tower, Annabelle Wachtel, Joel Waggoner, Jonathan Wagner and J. Michael Zygo.

School of Rock features scenic design and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Mick Potter.

 

