London's Long-Running Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Will Close

The National Theatre’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will play its final performance at the Gielgud Theatre in London on June 3.



The Olivier- and Tony Award-winning play was adapted from Mark Haddon’s best-selling book by Simon Stephens and directed by Marianne Elliott. It is the recipient of seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design.



By closing, Curious Incident will have played almost 1,500 performances in London. The original production opened at the NT’s Cottesloe Theatre in September 2012, and transferred to the Apollo Theatre in March 2013 before transferring to the Gielgud Theatre in July 2014. Curious Incident ran at the Barrymore Theatre on Broadway from September 2014 until September 2016, winning five Tony Awards including Best Play and becoming the longest-running play on Broadway in more than 10 years.



The show tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher Boone, who has an extraordinary brain; and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He sets out to solve a mystery of who killed his neighbor’s dog, but his detective work takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world. The role of Christopher has been played by 18 actors since the show originally opened in London.



The current West End cast includes Joseph Ayre as Christopher Boone with Jo Castleton as Siobhan, Nicolas Tennant as Ed, Sarah Stanley as Judy, Jacqueline Clarke as Mrs Alexander, Amanda Posener as Mrs Shears, Ross Waiton as Roger Shears, Matthew Trevannion as Mr. Thompson, Gemma Knight Jones as No.40/Punk Girl, David Nellist as Reverend Peters and Thomas Dennis is the alternate Christopher (the youngest actor ever to play Christopher). They are joined by Charleen Qwaye, Danielle Kassaraté, Philip Stewart, Matt Wilman and Penelope McGhie.



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting by Paule Constable, video design by Finn Ross, movement by Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett for Frantic Assembly, music by Adrian Sutton and sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.



Curious Incident is currently on a tour of the UK and Ireland (now in Sheffield and touring in the UK until September) and a major North American tour continues throughout 2017.