Alec Baldwin, Raul Esparza & More Will Join Starry All the President's Men?

The Public Theater's May 11 reading of All the President's Men? at the Town Hall will star Alec Baldwin as Rex Tillerson and Senator John Barrasso along with Raúl Esparza as Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Edward J. Markey.



Also joining the cast of the reading are Walter Bobbie as Senator Tim Kaine, Senator Lamar Alexander and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse; Linda Emond as Senator Patty Murray; Ivan Hernandez as Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Michael Bennet and Senator Jeff Merkley; Bill Irwin as Senator Bob Corker and Senator Charles E. Grassley; Nathan Osgood as Senator Jeff Sessions and Senator Ron Johnson; Regina Taylor as Senator Dianne Feinstein and Yul Vazquez as Senator Robert Menendez, Senator Chris S. Murphy and Senator Richard J. Durbin. Additional company members will include Lei-Lei Bavoil, Raúl Ramón Bencomo, Jeff Hathcoat, Schann Mobley, Ashley Renee Thaxton and Toran White.



They join the previously announced Ellen Burstyn as Senator Elizabeth Warren; Joe Morton as Senator Benjamin L. Cardin, Senator James M. Inhofe and Senator Patrick J. Leahy; Staceyann Chin as Senator Mazie K. Hirono; David Costabile as Tom Price and Senator Chris Coons; Aasif Mandvi as Scott Pruitt and Senator Todd Young; Denis O’Hare as Senator Orrin Hatch and Senator Lindsey Graham; New Yorker editor David Remnick as Al Franken and Ron Rifkin as Senator Bernard Sanders.



The evening is described as follows: In January, one week before the president’s inauguration a fierce fight erupted in the Senate between Republicans and Democrats over the confirmation of the key figures for President Trump’s cabinet. These four powerful men lead the Trump administration’s policy on Russia, the Middle East, Iran and North Korea, on human rights worldwide, on the Paris Climate control agreement, as well as on the civil rights and the health of millions of Americans. They are: Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon/Mobil, nominee for Secretary of State responsible for America’s foreign policy; Jeff Sessions, a leading campaigner for the President and now his chief law officer; Dr Tom Price, a strident critic of Obamacare and nominee for Health Secretary; and Scott Pruitt, a climate change sceptic nominated as Director of the Environmental Protection Agency.



In front of four separate Senate committees, the nominees were subjected to tough and relentless cross-examination. They were questioned forensically about their ethics, beliefs and political philosophies. Each of them had to fend off accusations ranging from corruption to deceit or racism. These gripping and dramatic verbatim Senate sessions probed their fitness for office, and give us insight into the future policies and direction of a Trump presidency.



As previously announced, the National Theatre presented a public staged reading of All the President's Men? on April 24 at the Vaudeville Theatre in the West End.