Mean Girls Musical Looks Likely for March 2018 Broadway Premiere

The new stage-musical adaptation of the film favorite Mean Girls will land on Broadway in March 2018, according to an Equity casting notice. The notice states that rehearsals for a Broadway run will begin on February 12 for a first Broadway performance scheduled between March 10-12. As previously announced, the D.C. out-of-town tryout is set to run October 31-December 3, 2017 at the National Theatre.



The musical, with a book adapted by the film's screenwriter, Tina Fey, will include an original score by Jeff Richmond (music) and Nell Benjamin (lyrics). It will be directed and choreographed by Broadway hit maker Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin). Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels (who also produced the 2004 film) will produce the tuner alongside six-time Tony winner Stuart Thompson.



After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



Full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.