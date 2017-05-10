The Secret's Out! Derren Brown: Secret Extends Prior to Off-Broadway Opening

It's just like magic! Two-time Olivier winner Derren Brown's new show Secret has extended at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company. Originally scheduled to play through June 4, Derren Brown: Secret will now play through June 25 at ATC's Linda Gross Theater. The news comes in advance of the production's opening night, which is slated for May 16.



This is the final production of ATC's 2016-2017 season. Brown created the show with longtime collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor; Nyman and O'Connor also direct the production.



Brown's TV show Derren Brown: Mind Control received immediate success after airing in 2000. His specials include Russian Roulette, Seance, The Heist, Hero at 30,000 Feet, How to Predict the Lottery and Apocalypse. His live shows Something Wicked This Way Comes and Svengali, have won him two Olivier Awards. He garnered the 2012 BAFTA for Best Entertainment for Derren Brown: The Experiments. He has also penned the books Derren Brown: Tricks of the Mind and Derren Brown: Confessions of a Conjuror, which have sold over 700,000 copies worldwide.



Derren Brown: Secret transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion. This theatrical experience challenges audiences to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide their lives.