Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Derren Brown
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)
The Secret's Out! Derren Brown: Secret Extends Prior to Off-Broadway Opening
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 10, 2017

It's just like magic! Two-time Olivier winner Derren Brown's new show Secret has extended at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company. Originally scheduled to play through June 4, Derren Brown: Secret will now play through June 25 at ATC's Linda Gross Theater. The news comes in advance of the production's opening night, which is slated for May 16.

This is the final production of ATC's 2016-2017 season. Brown created the show with longtime collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor; Nyman and O'Connor also direct the production.

Brown's TV show Derren Brown: Mind Control received immediate success after airing in 2000. His specials include Russian Roulette, Seance, The Heist, Hero at 30,000 Feet, How to Predict the Lottery and Apocalypse. His live shows Something Wicked This Way Comes and Svengali, have won him two Olivier Awards. He garnered the 2012 BAFTA for Best Entertainment for Derren Brown: The Experiments. He has also penned the books Derren Brown: Tricks of the Mind and Derren Brown: Confessions of a Conjuror, which have sold over 700,000 copies worldwide.

Derren Brown: Secret transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion. This theatrical experience challenges audiences to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide their lives.

Trending Now

  1. Nominations Announced for 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Aaron Tveit Will Star as Bobby in Company at Barrington Stage
  3. Sally Field-Led Glass Menagerie Revival Will Close Early
  4. It's a Hit! School of Rock Recoups Investment
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 First-Time Tony-Nominated Performers

Related Show

Derren Brown: Secret

Off-Broadway, Plays

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 Come From Away A Bronx Tale School of Rock—The Musical Anastasia Kinky Boots The Book of Mormon Chicago Groundhog Day All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers