Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

LaChanze in the original Broadway production of 'Once on This Island'
(Photo: Martha Swope)
Michael Arden-Helmed Once on This Island Revival Finds Its Broadway Home
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 11, 2017

The Broadway revival of the musical Once on This Island will play the Circle in the Square Theatre, which was previously home to In Transit and Fun Home. As previously announced, the Michael Arden-helmed revival will begin previews on November 9 and open on December 3. Camille Brown will choreograph this production of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s musical. The new production will feature new musical arrangements by original orchestrator Michael Starobin.

Once on This Island follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel, a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four Gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka, God of Water Agwé, Goddess of Love Erzulie and Demon of Death Papa Ge, guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.

The production recently held an international casting search for the role of Ti Moune in Haiti, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Atlanta and New York City. Casting and additional creative team for the revival will be announced at a later date.

Once on This Island premiered on Broadway in 1990. It received eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Performance by a Featured Actress for LaChanze.

Trending Now

  1. Nominations Announced for 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Patti LuPone on Madonna: 'She Can't Act Her Way Out of a Paper Bag'
  3. Jesus Christ Superstar Live! to Air on NBC
  4. Tina Fey Talks the Mean Girls Musical Cast
  5. Newsies, Starring Jay Armstrong Johnson, Completes Muny Casting

Related Show

Once On This Island

Broadway, Musicals

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 Come From Away A Bronx Tale School of Rock—The Musical Anastasia Kinky Boots The Book of Mormon Chicago Groundhog Day All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps