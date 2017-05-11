Broadway BUZZ

Lili Taylor, Anne Kauffman, Celia Weston & Janeane Garofalo
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Janeane Garofalo & Marvin's Room's Company Poised for Broadway Bow
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 11, 2017

Stars Lili Taylor, Celia Weston, Janeane Garofalo, director Anne Kauffman and the company of Marvin's Room met the press on May 11. Scott McPherson's 1991 play makes its first appearance on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on June 8. The play focuses on a dysfunctional family, and it already seems the company feels quite familiar with each other. Take a look at these hot shots of the company, and be sure to catch one of the first productions to kick off the 2017-2018 Great White Way season!

