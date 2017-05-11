Odds & Ends: Glenn Close on Her Backstage Canine Mascot, a Carlyle Debut for Mario Cantone & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Glenn Close on Her Four-Legged Backstage Pal

Glenn Close paid a visit to Live with Kelly & Ryan on May 11 to catch up about her current Broadway engagement in Sunset Boulevard. The three-time Tony winner agreed with critics who have said that she is even better as Norma Desmond now than when she played the role in the original production. “You should get better,” noted Close as one of the luxuries of being an actor. The star also spoke about the show’s mascot, her fluffy friend Pip, who almost never leaves her side.







The Whirligig, Starring Norbert Leo Butz, Extends Run

Hamish Linklater’s new play The Whirligig has added performances to its run. Set to open on May 21, the play will now run through June 18. It had originally been slated for an engagement through June 11. The Whirligig stars two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz alongside Noah Bean, Jon DeVries, Alex Hurt, Zosia Mamet, Jonny Orsini, Grace Van Patten and Dolly Wells. The tale of a fractured community weaving a route back to one another is directed by Scott Elliott. Previews began on May 4.



Jeremy Jordan, Rebecca Luker & More to Join Angela Lansbury for Sondheim Tribute

A slew of Broadway favorites are set to join Angela Lansbury in a tribute to Stephen Sondheim on June 13 at 7:00pm at the Town Hall in New York City. Irish Repertory Theatre’s gala will feature performances by Jeremy Jordan, Rebecca Luker, Nancy Anderson, Melissa Errico, Mark Evans, Danielle Ferland, Malcolm Gets, Howard McGillin, Ryan Silverman and Max Von Essen. As previously announced, five-time Tony winner Lansbury, who originated the role of Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, will offer the introduction to the revue set to include songs from Follies, Into The Woods, Assassins and Gypsy.



Mario Cantone to Make Café Carlyle Debut

Mario Cantone is set to play an engagement at New York City’s Café Carlyle from June 20-23. The Tony-nominated star known for Broadway’s Assassins, TV’s Sex and the City and Mark Gerrard’s off-Broadway play Steve will lend his voice and comic sensibility to the Upper East Side cabaret venue. Cantone has also been seen onstage as Buzz in Terrence McNally's Love! Valor! Compassion! and as Stephano in Shakespeare's The Tempest at the Public Theater. If Cantone’s Carlyle show is anything like his Tony-nommed 2004 Broadway solo extravaganza Laugh Whore (indulge in a flashback below), audiences are in for a laugh-out-loud, talent-packed evening.







Chicago to Welcome 2,500 Students to Ambassador Theatre

The long-running Broadway revival of Chicago will bring 2,500 NYC public school students to the Ambassador Theatre on May 30 for a special behind-the-scenes program called Creating the Magic. Presented by Inside Broadway, the pair of sessions will take kids into the inner world of Broadway to learn about career opportunities in theater, special insights and more. From set, lighting and sound demonstrations, musical performances from the cast and a Q&A session, the students will be given an inside look at one of Broadway’s best shows.