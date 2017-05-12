Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer Singing 'I Feel Pretty' Is the Perfect Cap to Your Week

Melissa McCarthy has won over America with her pitch-perfect portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live. Just in case we couldn’t be more onboard with the impeccable affectations she re-creates on the weekly comedy staple, McCarthy has taken it to the next level in a teaser for the May 13 episode. Based off of this fresh version of the West Side Story tune “I Feel Pretty,” we think Spicer’s next gig could very likely be as an on-target Maria in the musical’s next revival.



