Bandstand's Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & More Stars to Work Behind the Counter for Broadway Bakes

Bandstand’s leading pair Laura Osnes and Corey Cott will take part in the 2017 edition of Broadway Bakes, a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS set to take place from May 15-19 at the bakery Schmackary’s in New York City.
During Broadway Bakes, some of the biggest names on Broadway work behind the Schmackary’s counters raising money for BC/EFA. Half of the proceeds from cookie sales and 100% of the tips generated while the Broadway stars are working at Schmackary’s go directly to Broadway Cares. In the past three years, Broadway Bakes helped raise over $38,000 for the organization.
Also set for the fundraiser are stars of Dear Evan Hansen, On Your Feet!, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Anastasia, A Bronx Tale, Cats, Waitress and Hello, Dolly!
The full schedule for this year’s Broadway Bakes can be found below.
Monday, May 15
Corey Cott
Laura Osnes
Lesli Margherita
Ana Villafañe
Orfeh
Tuesday, May 16
Lena Hall
Richard H. Blake
Christian Borle
Andrew Rannells
Stephanie J. Block
Brandon Uranowitz
Wednesday, May 17
Andrew Keenan-Bolger
Tommy Bracco
The cast of Cats
Thursday, May 18
Sara Bareilles
Celia Keenan-Bolger
Gavin Creel
The cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Friday, May 19
Derek Klena
Christy Altomare
John Bolton
The cast of Dear Evan Hansen
