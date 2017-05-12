Bandstand's Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & More Stars to Work Behind the Counter for Broadway Bakes

Bandstand’s leading pair Laura Osnes and Corey Cott will take part in the 2017 edition of Broadway Bakes, a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS set to take place from May 15-19 at the bakery Schmackary’s in New York City.



During Broadway Bakes, some of the biggest names on Broadway work behind the Schmackary’s counters raising money for BC/EFA. Half of the proceeds from cookie sales and 100% of the tips generated while the Broadway stars are working at Schmackary’s go directly to Broadway Cares. In the past three years, Broadway Bakes helped raise over $38,000 for the organization.



Also set for the fundraiser are stars of Dear Evan Hansen, On Your Feet!, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Anastasia, A Bronx Tale, Cats, Waitress and Hello, Dolly!



The full schedule for this year’s Broadway Bakes can be found below.



Monday, May 15

Corey Cott

Laura Osnes

Lesli Margherita

Ana Villafañe

Orfeh



Tuesday, May 16

Lena Hall

Richard H. Blake

Christian Borle

Andrew Rannells

Stephanie J. Block

Brandon Uranowitz



Wednesday, May 17

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Tommy Bracco

The cast of Cats



Thursday, May 18

Sara Bareilles

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Gavin Creel

The cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory



Friday, May 19

Derek Klena

Christy Altomare

John Bolton

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen