Corey Cott & Laura Osnes
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Bandstand's Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & More Stars to Work Behind the Counter for Broadway Bakes
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 12, 2017

Bandstand’s leading pair Laura Osnes and Corey Cott will take part in the 2017 edition of Broadway Bakes, a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS set to take place from May 15-19 at the bakery Schmackary’s in New York City.

During Broadway Bakes, some of the biggest names on Broadway work behind the Schmackary’s counters raising money for BC/EFA. Half of the proceeds from cookie sales and 100% of the tips generated while the Broadway stars are working at Schmackary’s go directly to Broadway Cares. In the past three years, Broadway Bakes helped raise over $38,000 for the organization.

Also set for the fundraiser are stars of Dear Evan Hansen, On Your Feet!, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Anastasia, A Bronx Tale, Cats, Waitress and Hello, Dolly!

The full schedule for this year’s Broadway Bakes can be found below.

Monday, May 15
Corey Cott 
Laura Osnes 
Lesli Margherita 
Ana Villafañe 
Orfeh 

Tuesday, May 16
Lena Hall 
Richard H. Blake
Christian Borle 
Andrew Rannells 
Stephanie J. Block 
Brandon Uranowitz 

Wednesday, May 17
Andrew Keenan-Bolger 
Tommy Bracco 
The cast of Cats

Thursday, May 18
Sara Bareilles 
Celia Keenan-Bolger 
Gavin Creel
The cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Friday, May 19
Derek Klena 
Christy Altomare 
John Bolton
The cast of Dear Evan Hansen

