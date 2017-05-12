Broadway BUZZ

'A Christmas Story'
(Photo: MGM)
A Christmas Story Will Be a Fox Live Musical Event; Pasek & Paul to Pen New Songs
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 12, 2017

It all comes down to Christmas! A Christmas Story will be Fox's next live musical television event. The production will be inspired by both the beloved 1983 film and Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Dear Evan Hansen's Tony-nominated music duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (who received 2013 Tony noms for A Christmas Story's score) will write several new songs for the broadcast. Grease: Live's Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary are set to adapt the book. The three-hour live event is scheduled to air this December.

A Christmas Story was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. The tuner was based on the motion picture A Christmas Story, written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark, and the novel In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd. The story focuses on a young boy, Ralphie, who is determined to persuade his parents that a BB gun is truly the perfect Christmas gift. The now-classic feature film, which became a sleeper hit, has since taken on a new life, along with growing critical acclaim, to become a perennial holiday favorite beloved by families and kids of all ages.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Fox's past musical events include the highly successful Grease: Live and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

