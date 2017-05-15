Full Casting Set for Meghan Kennedy's Napoli, Brooklyn at Roundabout Theatre Company

Meghan Kennedy's new play Napoli, Brooklyn has announced full casting for its off-Broadway run at the Laura Pels Theatre. The cast will include Erik Lochtefeld as Albert Duffy, Shirine Babb as Celia Jones, Alyssa Bresnahan as Luda, Juliet Brett as Connie Duffy, Jordyn DiNatale as Francesca Muscolino, Lilli Kay as Tina Muscolino, Elise Kibler as Vita Muscolino and Michael Rispoli as Nic Muscolino.



The previously announced work, directed by Gordon Edelstein, will now begin previews on June 9 with an opening date slated for June 27. The limited engagement will run through September 3.



The play takes place in 1960 Brooklyn, when the Muscolinos have raised three proud and passionate daughters. As the girls come of age in a rapidly changing world, their paths diverge—in drastic and devastating ways—from their parents’ deeply traditional values. Despite their fierce love, each young woman harbors a secret longing that, if revealed, could tear the family apart. When an earth-shattering event rocks their Park Slope neighborhood, life comes to a screeching halt and the Muscolino sisters are forced to confront their conflicting visions for the future.



The creative team for Napoli, Brooklyn will include Eugene Lee (sets), Jane Greenwood (costumes), Ben Stanton (lights) and Fitz Patton (sound). The Laura Pels Theatre is located inside the Miriam and Harold Steinberg Center for Theatre.