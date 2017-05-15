Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Erik Lochtefeld
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Full Casting Set for Meghan Kennedy's Napoli, Brooklyn at Roundabout Theatre Company
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 15, 2017

Meghan Kennedy's new play Napoli, Brooklyn has announced full casting for its off-Broadway run at the Laura Pels Theatre. The cast will include Erik Lochtefeld as Albert Duffy, Shirine Babb as Celia Jones, Alyssa Bresnahan as Luda, Juliet Brett as Connie Duffy, Jordyn DiNatale as Francesca Muscolino, Lilli Kay as Tina Muscolino, Elise Kibler as Vita Muscolino and Michael Rispoli as Nic Muscolino.

The previously announced work, directed by Gordon Edelstein, will now begin previews on June 9 with an opening date slated for June 27. The limited engagement will run through September 3.

The play takes place in 1960 Brooklyn, when the Muscolinos have raised three proud and passionate daughters. As the girls come of age in a rapidly changing world, their paths diverge—in drastic and devastating ways—from their parents’ deeply traditional values. Despite their fierce love, each young woman harbors a secret longing that, if revealed, could tear the family apart. When an earth-shattering event rocks their Park Slope neighborhood, life comes to a screeching halt and the Muscolino sisters are forced to confront their conflicting visions for the future.

The creative team for Napoli, Brooklyn will include Eugene Lee (sets), Jane Greenwood (costumes), Ben Stanton (lights) and Fitz Patton (sound). The Laura Pels Theatre is located inside the Miriam and Harold Steinberg Center for Theatre.

Trending Now

  1. Watch Will & Grace's Cast Perform 'As If We Never Said Good-Bye' in Reboot Trailer
  2. Corbin Bleu, Jennifer Nettles, Jaime Camil & More Set for Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Broadway Inks of the 2016-2017 Season
  4. Nominations Announced for 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  5. Broadway Grosses: Present Laughter & More Plays Boom at the Box Office

Related Show

Napoli, Brooklyn

Off-Broadway, Plays

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Anastasia Come From Away Chicago Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps