Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Corbin Bleu, Jennifer Nettles & Jaime Camil
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Bruce Glikas)
Corbin Bleu, Jennifer Nettles, Jaime Camil & More Set for Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 15, 2017

My my, how can we resist this casting? A bunch of Broadway alums has been tapped for Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl, including Corbin Bleu, Jennifer Nettles and Jaime Camil. The three are set to play Sky, Donna and Sam, respectively. Performances of the Kathleen Marshall-helmed production will play from July 28-30. David Holcenberg will conduct.

Dove Cameron (Hairspray Live!) and Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black) will also be featured in the cast as Sophie and Rosie, respectively.
 

Bleu is best known for appearing in the Emmy Award-winning High School Musical franchise. His Broadway credits include Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical, Godspell and In the Heights. He appeared in Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl in 2011 as Seaweed. Grammy winner and Sugarland frontwoman Jennifer Nettles made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Camil stars in The CW's Jane the Virgin; he also appeared in Broadway's Chicago in the role of razzle-dazzle story swirler, Billy Flynn. He has also appeared on stage in West Side Story, Hook, Aladdin and The Mambo Kings.

Mamma Mia! is the international phenomenon about a young woman's plot to uncover the identity of her father among three of her mother's former loves, all invited to her wedding on a Greek island. Filled with ABBA's timeless songs, including "Dancing Queen" and "Voulez Vous," Mamma Mia! had audiences singing, dancing and having the time of their life on Broadway for a 14-year run. There are currently national tour productions running in London and in the U.S.

Additional casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Trending Now

  1. Watch Will & Grace's Cast Perform 'As If We Never Said Good-Bye' in Reboot Trailer
  2. Corbin Bleu, Jennifer Nettles, Jaime Camil & More Set for Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Broadway Inks of the 2016-2017 Season
  4. Nominations Announced for 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  5. Broadway Grosses: Present Laughter & More Plays Boom at the Box Office

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Anastasia Come From Away Chicago Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps