Nancy Opel Will Star in Curvy Widow at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre

Nancy Opel is set to star in Bobby Goldman and Drew Brody’s new musical Curvy Widow off-Broadway. The comedy, directed by Peter Flynn, will begin performances at the Westside Theatre on July 20 and officially open on August 3.



The cast also features Andrea Bianchi, Aisha de Haas, Elizabeth Ward Land, Ken Land, Alan Muraoka and Chris Shyer.



Following a popular premiere at North Carolina Stage Company, the show is playing a limited engagement at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse through May 21. Opel originated the lead role at NCSC and is currently headlining the GSP engagement. She received a Tony Award nomination in 2002 for her performance in Urinetown. Her other Broadway credits include Honeymoon in Vegas, Beautiful, Cinderella, Memphis, Fiddler on the Roof, Ring Round the Moon, Triumph of Love, Getting Away with Murder, Sunday in the Park with George, Teddy & Alice, Anything Goes and Evita.



Based on a true story, Curvy Widowl follows the daily exploits of a feisty fifty-something whose adventures inspire laughter and reveal truths about life, love and sex. From surviving hilarious first dates to her intimate rendezvous, this widow navigates her way through it all with humor and perseverance. Featuring a brilliant cast of best friends, a dead husband and a myriad of potential suitors, Curvy learns what it means to start life over in the modern age.



The production will feature scenic design by Rob Bissinger, costume design by Brian Hemesath, lighting design by Matthew Richards and sound design by Ryan Rumery and M. Florian Staab. Andrew Sotomayor serves as musical director with orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Wayne Barker.



Get a first look at Curvy Widow below!



